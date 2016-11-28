Winter Auction Action for the New Year!

The National Farm Toy Show celebrated its 39th show the first weekend in November in Dyersville, Iowa, the farm toy capital of America. One of the highlights of this toy show, besides kicking off the farm toy season, are the beautiful farm layouts. Adults and youth alike compete in the farm layout competition, and they never fail to impress.

This year one of the stellar layouts was created by Brad Baird from Kouts, Indiana. Baird made a farm scene that included a water wheel with water that looked so real you almost felt like you could dip your hand in it. Baird even created a waterfall effect in the river that turned the wheel.

Brad’s farm scene included wheat threshing and older farm equipment, reminding me just how lucky we are to see this equipment from the past in museums, at living history events, and sometimes at auctions.

Auctions offer a chance to see equipment in the full-size version and in the farm toy size. At the National Farm Toy Show, Cornwell Inc. out of Aurora, Nebraska, were the auctioneers for the farm toy auction. It was fun seeing the toys set up in the school auditorium and knowing that the $5 fee to attend the auction went to Beckman High School where the auction and part of the toy show was held. This event always gives back to the local community.

Whether huddling indoors for some of the upcoming toy, literature, and memorabilia auctions or braving the elements, there are lots of fun auctions coming down the pike at the end of 2016 and on into 2017!

Don’t want to leave the house? If so, MacFadden & Sons may have just the auction for you. They offer timed online auctions and have a nice variety of antique tractors that open for bid on Dec. 12, 2016. A few of the antique tractor selections, include a 1978 Big Bud HN320, a 1957 John Deere 820 and a cool 1994 Landini14500. Log on to see what they have to offer and bid from the comfort of your recliner!

On Jan. 14, 2017 at 9 a.m. at the Paynesville American Legion, Henslin Auctions, Inc. is offering up 600 lots of 1/16-, 1/32-, and 1/64-scale farm toys. While MacFadden & Sons was offering up a full-sized Big Bud tractor, Henslin has 70-plus Big Bud toys in the mix along with about any other brand you can imagine

Get ready to stay in the New Paris area for March 16–18, 2017, because this annual three-day spring auction offers tractors, toys, literature, and memorabilia, and it is an onsite auction only! They are still gathering items for this spring event, so check here to see what treasures they have on tap.

The California Antique Equipment Show in Tulare California includes an antique equipment auction on April 29. The show is April 28–30, 2017, and this year is the 25th anniversary!

Head out to these and other great auctions, and we maybe we will see you there.

If you can't find Antique Power on a newsstand near you, call 800-767-5828 or visit our Gift Shop to order current or back issues. To subscribe, call 888-760-8108 or click here.

You Might Also Like: