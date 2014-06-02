Spin-Out Wheels for Tractors

The term “spin-out wheels” sounds like something a musclecar driver might want, but it actually refers to an invention that makes life easier for farmers. Tractor manufacturers have always gone to great lengths to beat the competition, but I recently learned that they went to great widths, too—tread widths, that is. If a farmer grew a variety of crops and could only afford one tractor, he had a problem; the distance between the rear wheels didn’t always work well with the distance between the rows.

The industry’s first solution involved sliding the wheels on the axle, in or out according to need, to create a narrow or wide track. An International Harvester Co. advertising film from the 1939s titled “The March of Power” (featuring Farmall models M, H, and A) claimed, “Adjustable rear wheels are standard equipment, while adjustable front wheels can be had, and what a satisfaction it is to be able to set the wheels for any row’s spacings!”

Sounds easy, doesn’t it? Ninety-one-year-old James “Jim” Michels of Miles City, Montana, remembers this task as being anything but easy.

“That was a miserable job, especially if you had any rust,” he told me on the phone, “and that was a job you did in the yard before you ever went out in the field. You had to jack the tractor up and force the wheels with a crowbar, or some of them had a gear-driven system.” He described gear notches on the axle and a pinion you had to turn with a wrench in order to crank the wheel out.

“Usually, once they set them, most people never changed their row crop spacing, or they hoped they didn’t have to,” Michels added. The attitude was “set it and forget it.”

The progressive Allis-Chalmers Co. saw a need, and their chief engineer, Walter F. Strehlow, saw a way to fill it. On March 11, 1947, he was awarded patent number 2,417,139 for his variable wheel tread design. Locks held the wheel onto spiraled rails on the rims. Adjusting one side at a time, you would loosen the wheel you did want to move, brake the one you didn’t want to move, then pop the clutch and roll the tractor slightly in forward or reverse, depending on whether you want to spin the wheel in or out.

Because the tractor’s own power did the moving, these became known as “power adjust” or “power spin-out” wheels (or rims). They seem to have had their heyday in the 1950s. Before long, the old method of sliding wheels on the axle became obsolete. I spoke with Alan “Bones” Stone, curator of the Keystone Antique Tractor Museum in Colonial Heights, Virginia, who commented on the advancing technology.

“Most all of your tractors by the ’60s and ’70s had done away with the axle slides,” Stone told me. “Most of them had hubs on them. If you had a utility-type tractor you couldn’t slide the axle on it. You either put the wheel on different sides of the hub or you used these types of rims.”

A 1950s Allis-Chalmers film called “A New High” promoted the model WD-45 and demonstrates this spin-out technology. (Click on the YouTube link above. The new wheel design is highlighted starting at the 6:15 mark.) The narrator says: “Power-Shift wheels are another plus feature of the WD-45, as easy as turning a nut on a bolt. Loosen the locks, apply power, and the change is made.” It could be done either in the yard or the fields “in just a few minutes.”

The ability to change wheel spacing to suit the situation promised many advantages. When plowing, adjusting to a narrower width reduced side draught and fuel consumption and made steering easier. A wider spacing, to straddle rows during cultivating, meant less crushing of crops and improved the ease of harvesting corn.

“The job isn’t so tough when wheel widths match the furrows,” the films narrator says. Using the tractor’s power to move the wheels supposedly made the job easy, at least in a perfect world.

The image of the happy farmer moving those wheels in and out with the glee of a boy with a new toy just didn’t match reality. There was still a tendency to either use a different tractor for different jobs or set the width and leave it. Part of the reason was that these steel spin-out rims easily rusted, especially if calcium chloride leaked from the tires, at which point they wouldn’t move at all. I found many online tractor forums where new owners of old tractors with spin-out wheels wanted advice on getting them unstuck. Most answers involved plenty of penetrating fluid, elbow grease, caution, and luck.

Wheel technology was just one way manufacturers fueled the farmer's dream of making a hard life easier.

