September Tractor Auction Scene No Slouch, Either

August was a busy month for auction observers, and the September tractor auction scene is shaping up to be more of the same. A number of life-long collections will find new homes this month, which means that a lot of nice machines will cross the block at events all over the Midwest.

Mages Land Co. and Auction Service – New Ulm, Minnesota

On September 6, Mages Land Co. and Auction Service will sell Harold and Lorraine Olson’s collection of tractors.

The Olsons brought home a number of popular International Harvester products over the years, including a diesel-engined McCormick-Deering Super WD-9 standard and a narrow-front Farmall Super C tractor. There’s even a pair of International three-bottom plows.

Of particular interest to collectors are the two orchard tractors, their streamlined appearance designed to protect fragile tree limbs rather than increase its top speed through the field – as some youngsters suggest on the rare instances when they see one at a show.

Mages is expected to sell the Olson’s International O-4 and O-6 during the sale in September.

Tim Narhi Auctioneer & Associates – Bancroft, Michigan

Richard Hurrell’s collection focused on tractors built by Deere & Co., and Tim Narhi Auctioneers will disperse it on September 6 in Bancroft, Michigan.

John Deere made the high-seat standard version of its 60 Series only two years: 1955 and 1956. Olson’s version is a 1955 model and has a three-point hitch, remote hydraulics, and new tires and paint. The 60 was introduced in 1952 and began the company’s replacement of its letter series with numbers.

Also selling will be several examples from the company’s earlier letter series of tractors, including several As, such as an unstyled 1937 John Deere A with new paint and tires and original fenders. There’s also an unstyled John Deere B, an L, and an original John Deere D on steel wheels.

Waverly Sales – Hazleton, Iowa

On Wednesday, September 10, auctioneer John Marg and Waverly Sales Co. will sell Rudy and Sara Gingerich’s collection of threshers, grain and corn binders, and stationary engines. The company said they all run and that they will be demonstrated September 9, starting at noon.

A 28-inch John Deere unit, one of the last Deere threshers built, appears to be ready to roll into an agricultural equipment museum, as does the wooden Birdsell thresher that still has its original paint and elaborate decals.

Bitz Auction – Washburn, North Dakota

The Bitz family of auctioneers heads for Washburn, North Dakota, to help Harry and Judy Basaraba sell their collection of antique tractors, and lawn and garden and farm equipment, including around 80 butter churns and 25 cream separators. The auction is planned for September 12.

The Basarabas did not focus on any particular makes, and the sale offers a little bit for everyone, including a Cockshutt 20 and an Oliver Super 44, both with new tires. Their unique rear-engined Allis-Chalmers G comes with a cultivator, and there is a non-running, but seldom seen, Earthmaster tractor. The Earthmaster Farm Equipment Co. was founded in Burbank, California, just after World War II and built tractors into the 1950s.

For John Deere collectors, there’s a 1010 Special and a 70 model skid-steer loader. While the latter is relatively new (the 70 was built from 1975 to 1978), the 2850-pound machine would make a unique addition to a John Deere collection. It uses a 25hp Onan engine and was built for Deere by Owatonna Manufacturing Co. (OMC), which today operates as Mustang.

Nixon Auctioneers – Zearing, Iowa

In its description for the September 12-to-13 auction of Don Peck’s extensive tractor collection, Nixon Auctioneers writes, “We have had the privilege of knowing Don Peck for over 30 years as a customer and as a good friend. Most of the tractor collectors in the Midwest know Don, as well, for his quick wit and humor. But they also know him for his knowledge of tearing apart a tractor and having it back together in no time.

This is a great auction with a large assortment of JD parts that will sell all day on the 12th.”

On Sunday, Nixon will sell a variety of John Deere tractors, as well as other colors. Included are a restored 1960 530, with a wide front and new tires, a 1960 630 on new tires, and a big 1959 730 listed as original.

Collectors who are drawn to lesser-known machines will likely find themselves standing around Don Peck’s rare Avery Ro-Trak. Built in the 1930s, the tractor could convert from a narrow-front to a wide-front machine. Avery started building horse-drawn equipment in the 1800s and later built a nice variety of steam and gasoline-powered tractors and trucks. Based in Peoria, Illinois, Avery struggled through the 1920s and 1930s, and the unique Ro-Trak couldn’t save the company – it was the last tractor model it built.

According to Nixon, Peck’s example is a one-owner, original-condition machine and is one of only 47 to leave the factory.

Aumann Auctions – Litchfield, Illinois

A few Allis-Chalmers and John Deere tractors will be sold by Aumann Auctions on the Duff Farm in Litchfield, Illinois, on September 20. “We are honored to be offering the great items from the James Duff Estate. James and Owen took exceptional care of their possessions and property,” said Aumann.

There’s a John Deere 3020 from the company’s New Generation Series with a diesel engine as well as a Toyosha diesel-engined Allis-Chalmers 6140 with a 1450 loader. These tractors were built by Toyosha (later known as Hinomoto) in Japan in the early 1980s.

It’s the 1974 Ford F-600 grain truck that really stood out. Used only during harvest, grain trucks rarely put on many miles and the Duff Farm’s truck has that classic Ford truck look.

Fowlkes Realty and Auction – Fullerton, Nebraska

“This auction offers the huge lifetime collection of the late Harold Barr (who recently died at the age of 95) and his brother, Orland, also deceased. If you enjoy hit-and-miss gas engines, farm primitives, collector and antique cars, trucks and tractors, and a wide variety of other items, this auction is a must-attend,” said a representative of Fowlkes Realty and Auction.

The company will sell the massive collection September 20-21. Judging from the photos, the barns are full of ag artifacts, including a collection of drill box ends from companies like Emerson, Moline, Deere & Mansur, LaCrosse Plow Co., Peoria, Dempster, Twin City, and others.

There are around 80 hit-and-miss gasoline engines, most on carts. There’s a Galloway 5hp on a cart and a 6hp Galloway powering a homemade tractor. A 5hp Economy engine is still mounted to a saw rig cart, while a Waterloo Boy 2hp unit still rides on its original cart. Gades, International Harvesters, Associated, and Monarch engines are represented, as are Stover, Fairbanks-Morse, and Fuller & Johnson engines.

There are Ford Model T cars and trucks, including a tractor. Factory-built tractors include several machines from International Harvester, such as a TD-9 crawler. Also to be sold is a pair of miniature Struck crawler tractors.

