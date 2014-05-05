PTO – What is It?

Welcome to the first installment of Antique Power magazine’s weekly writers blog series. Candace Brown and other contributors will rotate throughout the month with blog entries on a variety of tractor-related subjects. Candace suggested the idea behind her blog because she knows “what it was like to learn the basics of the hobby” and that “not everybody is an expert” when it comes to tractors and farming.



Until I began learning about old iron last year, the term “power take-off” (pto) meant something completely different than a tractor part. It meant being a teenage driver alone in Dad’s Buick Electra with that big V-8 rumbling at a rural crossroad and nobody looking when I hit the gas.

Now, after jumping into the collector farm machine community, I know that the introduction of the tractor “pto” launched farming technology down the road of progress as fast as I launched that Buick. However, it also proved to be far more dangerous than a 16-year-old behind the wheel.

A pto transfers power from a tractor to an implement. It’s a short, splined, stub shaft on the rear end of the tractor, to which is attached a longer shaft called the IID (implement input driveline). The IID can be up to several feet long. It telescopes and has a universal joint on each end—one attached to the tractor’s pto and one to the implement. All of these parts rotate at high speed. The concept for this technology had been around, unperfected, for a couple of decades when International Harvester offered it on the model 8-16 in 1919. In 1921, it was used with greater success on IH’s 15-30, the first tractor with a factory-installed pto evaluated at the Nebraska Tractor Test Laboratory.

To fill in my newbie education a little more, I asked an expert—Washington State farmer and tractor collector Ted Blattenbauer. Born in Minnesota in 1933, Ted began doing tractor work around the age of nine. He remembers machines from the days before the pto, when implements ran off their own small engines, belts, or a traction wheel.

“The grain binders used to have what they called the ‘bull’ wheel,”he said. “That wheel was geared to the wheel on the mower or binder, or whatever it was, and that is what made the sickle bar go or the reels go on the binder. Well, that was kind of a problem, because if you slowed down and your wheel was going too slow, or if you had slippery ground and the wheel slid a little bit, everything would stop.”

Once pto drives came out, they drove all the mechanisms on the implements, and all the tractor did was pull. A power take-off can also run a hydraulic pump, providing hydraulic pressure to raise or lower implements or run a loader. Ted first saw a pto used in the early 1940s, and one of his own first uses was to power the sickle bar on a hay mower.

“It worked very, very well,”he recalled. “With the old wheel-driven setup, if you slowed up, your mower and your sickle bar slowed up, but this way, the engine rpm determined how fast you were running your sickle.”

It wasn’t perfect, however, because those first pto systems were a direct drive off the transmission.

“The problem with the old pto was, when you stepped the clutch in, the whole implement stopped,”Ted said. “If you had it plugged up already, now you just plugged it up all the worse. In later years, they came out with the engine driven version where you had a special clutch for the pto. That made it a lot nicer, because you could step your clutch in on your tractor, and your equipment would still keep running.”

The new, improved “live” pto, with its own clutch, first had commercial success in 1946 on the Cockshutt 30, although its first commercial use was an early 1920s Hart-Parr. The original pto ran at 540 rpm, followed by a 2-speed version offering both 540 and 1,000 rpm.

At any speed, it’s one of the most powerful—and dangerous—things on a farm, every inch of it creating what’s called a “wrapping point hazard.”A speed of 1,000 revolutions per minute means it’s turning 16.6 times per second, far faster than any human can react. Any loose hair or clothing (even one thread) can result in a “wrapping”accident. You could be scalped, thrown into other dangerous equipment, lose a limb, or be repeatedly slammed against the ground. If the IID comes off, it can flail around or even become a projectile if a locking pin breaks. There are plenty of ways to be killed or injured by a pto. Protective shields covering the stub shaft, the driveline, and point where it attaches to the implement are absolutely vital, but some farmers take them off because they consider them inconvenient. They can get bent if left lying around or damaged while working.

“If you turned real short with your binder, the wheel of the tractor could catch the shield and bend it,”Ted said. “Or, when you would be mowing in real tall hay, the hay would get caught underneath there. So somebody would take them off and lay them along the fence line, and there they lived.”

Ted always puts safety first, but he told me some farmers think, Why fool around straightening it instead of throwing it away? It ain’t making that thing run any better. No, but it could save your life. Both my dad’s Buick and I survived my own “power take-offs” back in the day, and I want all my tractor owner friends to survive theirs.

