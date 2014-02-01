Newsletter, Magazine, and Club Directory

Below is Antique Power magazine’s annual roundup of newsletters, magazines, and clubs devoted to vintage tractors and farm equipment. This information is in the September/October 2016 issue.

MAKES

Allis-Chalmers

B.F. Avery

Bungartz

Case

Caterpillar

Cockshutt

Custom / Montgomery Ward / Lehr Big Boy

Graham-Bradley / Bradley / Sears Economy

Empire

Ford / Fordson

Hart-Parr Oliver

International

John Deere

Leader

Massey-Harrison / Massey-Ferguson / Wallis

Minneapolis-Moline

Porsche-Diesel

Rumely

Sheppard Diesel

Silver King

OTHERS

Garden Tractors

Antique Trucks

All Makes

Miscellaneous

ALLIS-CHALMERS

The Allis Connection

1419 Angle Rd. SW

Kalona, IA 52247

Phone: 319-430-7270

lindaallisconnection@gmail.com

www.theallisconnection.com

Old Allis News

471 70th Ave.

Clayton, WI 54004

Phone: 715-268-4632

oldallisnews@amerytel.net

www.oldallisnews.com

B.F. AVERY

B.F. Avery Collectors

Gary Duff

2030 Wood Rd.

Marlette, MI 48453

Phone: 989-635-2619

Phone: 810-357-2673

redtractorman@yahoo.com

www.bfavery.com

BUNGARTZ

Bungartz Tractor Owners Registry

A K Kissell

P.O. Box 7583

Newark, DE 19714

Phone: 302-731-5862

CASE

J.I. Case Collectors’ Association, Inc.

Old Abe’s News

P.O. Box 638

Beecher, IL 60401

info@jicasecollector.com

www.jicasecollector.com

International J.I. Case Heritage Foundation

The Heritage Eagle

Office of the Secretary

P.O. Box 081156

Racine, WI 53408-1156

CATERPILLAR

Antique Caterpillar Machinery Owners Club

7501 N. University, Ste. 117

Peoria, IL 61614

Phone: 309-691-5002

cat@acmoc.org

www.acmoc.org

COCKSHUTT

International Cockshutt Club Inc.

Vern Bolender, Public Relations

Phone: 740-474-4341

vbolender@columbus.rr.com

www.cockshutt.com

CUSTOM/MONTGOMERY WARD/LEHR BIG BOY

Custom Club International

Randy Baber, President

307 Lima St.

Wapakoneta, OH 45895

Phone: 419-738-8638

Charles Haecherl, Secretary

5700 Jackson Ave.

Lonsdale, MN 55046

Phone: 507-744-2447

haecherlfarm@hotmail.com

GRAHAM-BRADLEY/BRADLEY/SEARS ECONOMY

Graham-Bradley & Sears Sold Farm Tractors Club & Newsletter

James Fred

2914 W. State Rte. 114

Rochester, IN 46975

jfredfarms@gmail.com

EMPIRE

Empire Tractor Newsletter

Carl Hering

5862 State Rte. 90 N.

Cayuga, NY 13034

Phone: 315-253-8151

info@empiretractor.net

www.empiretractor.net

FORD/FORDSON

Henry Ford’s Dreams

Ford New Holland Collectors

Henry Hendriks

Ontario, Canada

Phone: 519-529-7560

hhendriks@hurontel.on.ca

www.henryfordsdreams.ca

The N-News Magazine

(all Ford tractors and implements)

P.O. Box 275

East Corinth, VT 05040

Phone: 802-685-1299

infon@n-news.com

www.n-news.com

Ford/Fordson Collectors Association

Ted Foster

P.O. Box 506

Buchanan, MI 49107

Ph: 269-470-3888

tfoster@triton.net

www.ford-fordson.org

HART-PARR OLIVER

Hart-Parr Oliver Collector

Hart-Parr Oliver Collectors Association

Kevin and Robin Franklin

201 Sandy Mush Creek Rd.

Leicester, NC 28748

Phone: 828-707-7044

hpocaeditors@gmail.com

www.hartparroliver.org

INTERNATIONAL HARVESTER

IH Collectors Worldwide

International Harvester Collectors Club World Wide, Inc.

Membership Department

c/o Emmett Webb

P.O. Box 35

Dublin, IN 47335-0035

Phone: 765-478-6179

ihcclub@aol.com

www.nationalihcollectors.com

Red Power Magazine

Dennis and Sallie Miesner

P.O. Box 245

Ida Grove, IA 51445

Phone: 712-364-2131

miesner@longlines.com

www.redpowermagazine.com

JOHN DEERE

Two-Cylinder Club

P.O. Box 430

Grundy Center, IA 50638

Phone: 319-824-6060

two-cylinder@two-cylinder.com

www.two-cylinder.com

Green Magazine

2652 Davey Rd.

Bee, NE 68314

Phone: 402-643-6269

info@greenmagazine.com

www.greenmagazine.com

LEADER

Leader Tractor Collectors Association

Donald Jones, President

3367 278th Ave.

Keokuk, IA 52632

Phone: 319-524-2487

kathijones7@msn.com

MASSEY-HARRIS/FERGUSON/WALLIS

Ferguson Enthusiast of North America

Ferguson Furrows

David Lory, Membership Contact

5604 Southwest Rd.

Platteville, WI 53818

Phone: 608-348-6344

fenatreas@gmail.com

www.fergusontractors.org

Friends of Massey, Inc.

Massey and Related Families Collectors Club

Carolyn Morrison, Membership Secretary

1635 Colora Rd.

Colora, MD 21917

Phone: 410-658-8375

cmor1@gmx.com

www.friendsofmassey.com

Massey Collectors Association

(Wallis, Massey-Harris, Massey-Ferguson, and Ferguson)

Membership, Gary Emsweller

1975 N. Washington

Danville, IN 46122

Phone: 317-745-7949

Phone: 317-554-7237

masseyh@aol.com

www.masseycollectors.com

Twin-Power Heritage Association, Inc.

Massey-Harris/Ferguson Collectors

Murray Musselman, President

8605 Road 146

Gowanstown, Ontario

Canada N0G 1Y0

Phone: 519-291-3837

www.masseycollectors.ca

MINNEAPOLIS-MOLINE

Minneapolis-Moline Collectors

18581 600th Ave.

Nevada, IA 50201

www.minneapolismolinecollectors.org

Jay Groskreutz, President

10 Ann St.

Minnesota Lake, MN 56068

jayg@bevcomm.net

The M-M Corresponder

3693 M Ave.

Vail, IA 51465

mmcorresponder@westianet.net

The Prairie Gold Rush Magazine

For All Minneapolis-Moline Enthusiasts

Cheryl Delap Yearsley, Editor

2294 CR 1800 E

Urbana, IL 61802

Phone: 812-342-3608

prairiegoldrush@gmail.com

www.prairiegoldrush.com

PORSCHE-DIESEL

Porsche-Diesel Owners Registry

A. Kissell

P.O. Box 7583

Newark, DE 19714

Phone: 302-731-5862

RUMELY

Rumely Product Collectors, Inc.

Keith R. Kuhlengel, President

5455 Elizabethtown Rd.

Palmyra, PA 17078

Phone: 717-917-8659

krkuhlengel@comcast.net

www.rumelycollectors.com

Rumely Power Farm School Reunions—La Porte, Indiana

P.O. Box 12

Moline, IL 61266

Phone: 309-737-2022

ci3752@yahoo.com

SHEPPARD DIESEL

Sheppard Diesel Club

Bill Chace, President

Phone: 513-290-6386

chacewa@fuse.net

SILVER KING

Silver Kings of Yesteryear

Frank Ousley

4306 Opdyke Rd.

Plymouth, OH 44865

Phone: 419-687-6241

frousley@gmail.com

GARDEN TRACTORS

Lawn & Garden Tractor Magazine

Kate Goelzhauser, Managing Editor

8977 Framewood Dr.

Newburgh, IN 47630

Phone: 812-455-5870

kate@lagtmag.com

www.lagtmag.com

Gravely Tractor Club of America

Craig Seabrook

14444 Watt Rd.

Novelty, OH 44072

Phone: 440-338-5950

seabrook@en.com

www.gravelytractorclub.org

Tiger Garden Tractors

Donald Kuhl

10340 Mayfield Rd.

Chesterland, OH 44026

Phone: 216-406-5652

donald@tigergardentractor.com

www.tigergardentractor.com

Vintage Garden Tractor Club of America

Doug Tallman, President

804 N. Trimble Rd.

Mansfield, OH 44906

Phone: 419-545-2609

dtallman@accnorwalk.com

www.vgtcoa.com

ANTIQUE TRUCKS

Vintage Truck

P.O. Box 838

Yellow Springs, OH 45387

Phone: 800-767-5828

info@ertelpublishing.com

www.vintagetruckmagazine.com

ALL MAKES

Antique Power

P.O. Box 838

Yellow Springs, OH 45387

Phone: 800-767-5828

info@ertelpublishing.com

www.antiquepower.com

MISCELLANEOUS

Farm Machinery Advertising Collectors

David Schnakenberg

10108 Tamarack Dr.

Vienna, VA 22182

Phone: 703-938-8606

dschnakenberg@verizon.net

Historical Construction Equipment Association

16623 Liberty Hi Rd.

Bowling Green, OH 43402

Phone: 419-352-5616

tberry@hcea.net

www.hcea.net

