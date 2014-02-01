Newsletter, Magazine, and Club Directory

Below is Antique Power magazine’s annual roundup of newsletters, magazines, and clubs devoted to vintage tractors and farm equipment. This information is in the September/October 2016 issue.
MAKES
Allis-Chalmers
B.F. Avery
Bungartz
Case
Caterpillar
Cockshutt
Custom / Montgomery Ward / Lehr Big Boy
Graham-Bradley / Bradley / Sears Economy
Empire
Ford / Fordson
Hart-Parr Oliver
International
John Deere
Leader
Massey-Harrison / Massey-Ferguson / Wallis
Minneapolis-Moline
Porsche-Diesel
Rumely
Sheppard Diesel
Silver King
OTHERS
Garden Tractors
Antique Trucks
All Makes
Miscellaneous
ALLIS-CHALMERS
- The Allis Connection
1419 Angle Rd. SW
Kalona, IA 52247
Phone: 319-430-7270
lindaallisconnection@gmail.com
www.theallisconnection.com
- Old Allis News
471 70th Ave.
Clayton, WI 54004
Phone: 715-268-4632
oldallisnews@amerytel.net
www.oldallisnews.com
B.F. AVERY
- B.F. Avery Collectors
Gary Duff
2030 Wood Rd.
Marlette, MI 48453
Phone: 989-635-2619
Phone: 810-357-2673
redtractorman@yahoo.com
www.bfavery.com
BUNGARTZ
- Bungartz Tractor Owners Registry
A K Kissell
P.O. Box 7583
Newark, DE 19714
Phone: 302-731-5862
CASE
- J.I. Case Collectors’ Association, Inc.
Old Abe’s News
P.O. Box 638
Beecher, IL 60401
info@jicasecollector.com
www.jicasecollector.com
- International J.I. Case Heritage Foundation
The Heritage Eagle
Office of the Secretary
P.O. Box 081156
Racine, WI 53408-1156
CATERPILLAR
- Antique Caterpillar Machinery Owners Club
7501 N. University, Ste. 117
Peoria, IL 61614
Phone: 309-691-5002
cat@acmoc.org
www.acmoc.org
COCKSHUTT
- International Cockshutt Club Inc.
Vern Bolender, Public Relations
Phone: 740-474-4341
vbolender@columbus.rr.com
www.cockshutt.com
CUSTOM/MONTGOMERY WARD/LEHR BIG BOY
- Custom Club International
Randy Baber, President
307 Lima St.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
Phone: 419-738-8638
Charles Haecherl, Secretary
5700 Jackson Ave.
Lonsdale, MN 55046
Phone: 507-744-2447
haecherlfarm@hotmail.com
GRAHAM-BRADLEY/BRADLEY/SEARS ECONOMY
- Graham-Bradley & Sears Sold Farm Tractors Club & Newsletter
James Fred
2914 W. State Rte. 114
Rochester, IN 46975
jfredfarms@gmail.com
EMPIRE
- Empire Tractor Newsletter
Carl Hering
5862 State Rte. 90 N.
Cayuga, NY 13034
Phone: 315-253-8151
info@empiretractor.net
www.empiretractor.net
FORD/FORDSON
- Henry Ford’s Dreams
Ford New Holland Collectors
Henry Hendriks
Ontario, Canada
Phone: 519-529-7560
hhendriks@hurontel.on.ca
www.henryfordsdreams.ca
- The N-News Magazine
(all Ford tractors and implements)
P.O. Box 275
East Corinth, VT 05040
Phone: 802-685-1299
infon@n-news.com
www.n-news.com
- Ford/Fordson Collectors Association
Ted Foster
P.O. Box 506
Buchanan, MI 49107
Ph: 269-470-3888
tfoster@triton.net
www.ford-fordson.org
HART-PARR OLIVER
- Hart-Parr Oliver Collector
Hart-Parr Oliver Collectors Association
Kevin and Robin Franklin
201 Sandy Mush Creek Rd.
Leicester, NC 28748
Phone: 828-707-7044
hpocaeditors@gmail.com
www.hartparroliver.org
INTERNATIONAL HARVESTER
- IH Collectors Worldwide
International Harvester Collectors Club World Wide, Inc.
Membership Department
c/o Emmett Webb
P.O. Box 35
Dublin, IN 47335-0035
Phone: 765-478-6179
ihcclub@aol.com
www.nationalihcollectors.com
- Red Power Magazine
Dennis and Sallie Miesner
P.O. Box 245
Ida Grove, IA 51445
Phone: 712-364-2131
miesner@longlines.com
www.redpowermagazine.com
JOHN DEERE
- Two-Cylinder Club
P.O. Box 430
Grundy Center, IA 50638
Phone: 319-824-6060
two-cylinder@two-cylinder.com
www.two-cylinder.com
- Green Magazine
2652 Davey Rd.
Bee, NE 68314
Phone: 402-643-6269
info@greenmagazine.com
www.greenmagazine.com
LEADER
- Leader Tractor Collectors Association
Donald Jones, President
3367 278th Ave.
Keokuk, IA 52632
Phone: 319-524-2487
kathijones7@msn.com
MASSEY-HARRIS/FERGUSON/WALLIS
- Ferguson Enthusiast of North America
Ferguson Furrows
David Lory, Membership Contact
5604 Southwest Rd.
Platteville, WI 53818
Phone: 608-348-6344
fenatreas@gmail.com
www.fergusontractors.org
- Friends of Massey, Inc.
Massey and Related Families Collectors Club
Carolyn Morrison, Membership Secretary
1635 Colora Rd.
Colora, MD 21917
Phone: 410-658-8375
cmor1@gmx.com
www.friendsofmassey.com
- Massey Collectors Association
(Wallis, Massey-Harris, Massey-Ferguson, and Ferguson)
Membership, Gary Emsweller
1975 N. Washington
Danville, IN 46122
Phone: 317-745-7949
Phone: 317-554-7237
masseyh@aol.com
www.masseycollectors.com
- Twin-Power Heritage Association, Inc.
Massey-Harris/Ferguson Collectors
Murray Musselman, President
8605 Road 146
Gowanstown, Ontario
Canada N0G 1Y0
Phone: 519-291-3837
www.masseycollectors.ca
MINNEAPOLIS-MOLINE
- Minneapolis-Moline Collectors
18581 600th Ave.
Nevada, IA 50201
www.minneapolismolinecollectors.org
Jay Groskreutz, President
10 Ann St.
Minnesota Lake, MN 56068
jayg@bevcomm.net
The M-M Corresponder
3693 M Ave.
Vail, IA 51465
mmcorresponder@westianet.net
- The Prairie Gold Rush Magazine
For All Minneapolis-Moline Enthusiasts
Cheryl Delap Yearsley, Editor
2294 CR 1800 E
Urbana, IL 61802
Phone: 812-342-3608
prairiegoldrush@gmail.com
www.prairiegoldrush.com
PORSCHE-DIESEL
- Porsche-Diesel Owners Registry
A. Kissell
P.O. Box 7583
Newark, DE 19714
Phone: 302-731-5862
RUMELY
- Rumely Product Collectors, Inc.
Keith R. Kuhlengel, President
5455 Elizabethtown Rd.
Palmyra, PA 17078
Phone: 717-917-8659
krkuhlengel@comcast.net
www.rumelycollectors.com
- Rumely Power Farm School Reunions—La Porte, Indiana
P.O. Box 12
Moline, IL 61266
Phone: 309-737-2022
ci3752@yahoo.com
SHEPPARD DIESEL
- Sheppard Diesel Club
Bill Chace, President
Phone: 513-290-6386
chacewa@fuse.net
SILVER KING
- Silver Kings of Yesteryear
Frank Ousley
4306 Opdyke Rd.
Plymouth, OH 44865
Phone: 419-687-6241
frousley@gmail.com
GARDEN TRACTORS
- Lawn & Garden Tractor Magazine
Kate Goelzhauser, Managing Editor
8977 Framewood Dr.
Newburgh, IN 47630
Phone: 812-455-5870
kate@lagtmag.com
www.lagtmag.com
- Gravely Tractor Club of America
Craig Seabrook
14444 Watt Rd.
Novelty, OH 44072
Phone: 440-338-5950
seabrook@en.com
www.gravelytractorclub.org
- Tiger Garden Tractors
Donald Kuhl
10340 Mayfield Rd.
Chesterland, OH 44026
Phone: 216-406-5652
donald@tigergardentractor.com
www.tigergardentractor.com
- Vintage Garden Tractor Club of America
Doug Tallman, President
804 N. Trimble Rd.
Mansfield, OH 44906
Phone: 419-545-2609
dtallman@accnorwalk.com
www.vgtcoa.com
ANTIQUE TRUCKS
- Vintage Truck
P.O. Box 838
Yellow Springs, OH 45387
Phone: 800-767-5828
info@ertelpublishing.com
www.vintagetruckmagazine.com
ALL MAKES
- Antique Power
P.O. Box 838
Yellow Springs, OH 45387
Phone: 800-767-5828
info@ertelpublishing.com
www.antiquepower.com
MISCELLANEOUS
- Farm Machinery Advertising Collectors
David Schnakenberg
10108 Tamarack Dr.
Vienna, VA 22182
Phone: 703-938-8606
dschnakenberg@verizon.net
- Historical Construction Equipment Association
16623 Liberty Hi Rd.
Bowling Green, OH 43402
Phone: 419-352-5616
tberry@hcea.net
www.hcea.net
