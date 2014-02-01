Newsletter, Magazine, and Club Directory
Brad Bowling

Below is Antique Power magazine’s annual roundup of newsletters, magazines, and clubs devoted to vintage tractors and farm equipment. This information is in the September/October 2016 issue.

 

MAKES

Allis-Chalmers
B.F. Avery
Bungartz
Case
Caterpillar
Cockshutt
Custom / Montgomery Ward / Lehr Big Boy
Graham-Bradley / Bradley / Sears Economy
Empire
Ford / Fordson
Hart-Parr Oliver
International
John Deere
Leader
Massey-Harrison / Massey-Ferguson / Wallis
Minneapolis-Moline
Porsche-Diesel
Rumely
Sheppard Diesel
Silver King

OTHERS

Garden Tractors
Antique Trucks
All Makes
Miscellaneous

ALLIS-CHALMERS

B.F. AVERY

BUNGARTZ

  • Bungartz Tractor Owners Registry
    A K Kissell
    P.O. Box 7583
    Newark, DE 19714
    Phone: 302-731-5862

CASE

  • International J.I. Case Heritage Foundation
    The Heritage Eagle
    Office of the Secretary
    P.O. Box 081156
    Racine, WI 53408-1156

CATERPILLAR

  • Antique Caterpillar Machinery Owners Club
    7501 N. University, Ste. 117
    Peoria, IL 61614
    Phone: 309-691-5002
    cat@acmoc.org
    www.acmoc.org

COCKSHUTT

CUSTOM/MONTGOMERY WARD/LEHR BIG BOY

  • Custom Club International
    Randy Baber, President
    307 Lima St.
    Wapakoneta, OH 45895
    Phone: 419-738-8638
    Charles Haecherl, Secretary
    5700 Jackson Ave.
    Lonsdale, MN 55046
    Phone: 507-744-2447
    haecherlfarm@hotmail.com

GRAHAM-BRADLEY/BRADLEY/SEARS ECONOMY

  • Graham-Bradley & Sears Sold Farm Tractors Club & Newsletter
    James Fred
    2914 W. State Rte. 114
    Rochester, IN 46975
    jfredfarms@gmail.com

EMPIRE

FORD/FORDSON

HART-PARR OLIVER

INTERNATIONAL HARVESTER

  • IH Collectors Worldwide
    International Harvester Collectors Club World Wide, Inc.
    Membership Department
    c/o Emmett Webb
    P.O. Box 35
    Dublin, IN 47335-0035
    Phone: 765-478-6179
    ihcclub@aol.com
    www.nationalihcollectors.com

JOHN DEERE

LEADER

  • Leader Tractor Collectors Association
    Donald Jones, President
    3367 278th Ave.
    Keokuk, IA 52632
    Phone: 319-524-2487
    kathijones7@msn.com

MASSEY-HARRIS/FERGUSON/WALLIS

  • Friends of Massey, Inc.
    Massey and Related Families Collectors Club
    Carolyn Morrison, Membership Secretary
    1635 Colora Rd.
    Colora, MD 21917
    Phone: 410-658-8375
    cmor1@gmx.com
    www.friendsofmassey.com
  • Massey Collectors Association
    (Wallis, Massey-Harris, Massey-Ferguson, and Ferguson)
    Membership, Gary Emsweller
    1975 N. Washington
    Danville, IN 46122
    Phone: 317-745-7949
    Phone: 317-554-7237
    masseyh@aol.com
    www.masseycollectors.com
  • Twin-Power Heritage Association, Inc.
    Massey-Harris/Ferguson Collectors
    Murray Musselman, President
    8605 Road 146
    Gowanstown, Ontario
    Canada N0G 1Y0
    Phone: 519-291-3837
    www.masseycollectors.ca

MINNEAPOLIS-MOLINE

PORSCHE-DIESEL

  • Porsche-Diesel Owners Registry
    A. Kissell
    P.O. Box 7583
    Newark, DE 19714
    Phone: 302-731-5862

RUMELY

  • Rumely Power Farm School Reunions—La Porte, Indiana
    P.O. Box 12
    Moline, IL 61266
    Phone: 309-737-2022
    ci3752@yahoo.com

SHEPPARD DIESEL

  • Sheppard Diesel Club
    Bill Chace, President
    Phone: 513-290-6386
    chacewa@fuse.net

SILVER KING

  • Silver Kings of Yesteryear
    Frank Ousley
    4306 Opdyke Rd.
    Plymouth, OH 44865
    Phone: 419-687-6241
    frousley@gmail.com

GARDEN TRACTORS

  • Lawn & Garden Tractor Magazine
    Kate Goelzhauser, Managing Editor
    8977 Framewood Dr.
    Newburgh, IN 47630
    Phone: 812-455-5870
    kate@lagtmag.com
    www.lagtmag.com

ANTIQUE TRUCKS

ALL MAKES

MISCELLANEOUS

  • Farm Machinery Advertising Collectors
    David Schnakenberg
    10108 Tamarack Dr.
    Vienna, VA 22182
    Phone: 703-938-8606
    dschnakenberg@verizon.net
  • Historical Construction Equipment Association
    16623 Liberty Hi Rd.
    Bowling Green, OH 43402
    Phone: 419-352-5616
    tberry@hcea.net
    www.hcea.net

