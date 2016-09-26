Fall Pickings

The fall festivals are the best, and we have been hitting some of the fun tractor shows. We went to the 40th Annual Argyle Antique Gas Engine Association Show in Colchester, Illinois, and the Midwest Old Settlers and Threshers in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, over the Labor Day weekend. The weekend signifies back to school and farm season and of course the start of the holiday season, kicking off with Halloween.

We have a few pumpkins out in the garden that the grandkids planted, so we hope to have a few homegrown to choose from as fall decorations come out. While not quite pumpkin orange, Massey was the featured brand at Argyle, and Case was the featured brand at Mt. Pleasant where they had a huge array of beautiful flambeau orange beauties.

While tractors, literature, and memorabilia are the first thing on our minds when attending a show, sometimes we find something different as well. I love museums, and at this year’s Midwest Old Threshers for the first time I noticed the Theatre Museum. This museum is dedicated to the art and preservation of the early repertoire theatre. The costumes, the painted curtains, the pictures, and more tell the story of tent troupes that came to the rural communities entertaining those that lived in the small towns and toiled in the land. These theatre groups brought joy and excitement to the lives of those living in the heartland.

Take time to stop by and see this museum that profiles entertainment for rural areas.

With farm season in full swing, if you are in the fields and unable to leave the farm, or just want to bid online, an upcoming auction offers a chance to bid from your tractor cab or easy chair. Hansen & Young have a sale out of Dallas, Wisconsin.

Hansen & Young–Dallas, WI

Barry Hansen said they have an auction offering tractors, construction items, tools, and toys. This online-only auction ends on October 4, 2016, so you will need to check out the lineup quickly.

Fall entertainment includes fun auctions and more shows. You might enjoy a trip south with fall colors in mind. Check out this Georgia auction.

VanDerBrink Auctions–Washington, GA

A trip to Washington, Georgia, on October 22, 2016, may be in line if you are looking for some Ford and Chevrolet collector cars. The Kerry McAvoy Collection auction includes an assortment of gas and oil pumps, automobile collectibles, and signs of many varieties, including neon automotive and country store signs.

While this is a one day sale, there will be a preview on Friday, October 21, all day.

Once the October auction is past, don’t forget to add the National Farm Toy Show in Dyersville, Iowa, to your calendar.

Toy Farmer auction at the National Farm Toy Show–Dyersville, IA

November 4-6, 2016, the National Farm Toy Show takes place. Operated by Toy Farmer, the show attracts around 6,000 people to the small town of Dyersville, Iowa. This Granddaddy of all shows includes a farm toy auction on Saturday with a gold-plated tractor. Money raised from the sale goes to the local hospital. For more about Toy Farmer, visit www.toyfarmer.com.

Aumann Auctions Inc.–Nokomis, IL

Talking toys, just a week after the National Farm Toy Show, Aumann Auctions is having Round 2 of the Stuart and Helen Deal Pedal Tractor and Toy Auction. These long time collectors are selling their toys. They have been a staple for years at the national show. November 12, 2016, is Preview Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The auction starts at 10 a.m. Saturday at Aumann Auction Center, 20114 IL Route 16, Nokomis, IL 62075. The auction website states, “This will be the second live auction of Stuart and Helen’s Collection. Make sure you make plans to attend and see all the great toys in boxes, customs and Pedal Tractors they have collected.”

Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC–Cabery, IL

Illinois is the place to be on Saturday, November 12, 2016. Besides Aumann’s toy sale, Sullivan Auctioneers will be selling the collection of John and Sheila Koerner of Cabery, Illinois. The Sullivan Auction website explains the story behind the auction: “After years of collecting, restoring and showing vintage tractors the Koerners have decided to sell their collection.”

Nothing will be held back, and everything will sell “no reserve” at this Ford-centric auction. Auction highlights will include a rare Ford FWA “Golden Demonstrator,” a Ford Powermaster with rear tracks, a V-8 tractor, a late model Ford “Boomer” with parade hours only, and an array of accessories. The auction will also have a like-new gooseneck trailer, an enclosed trailer, and related parts such as wheels, tires, tanks, and sheet metal.

Henslin Auctions, Inc.–Bird Island, MN

Looking to winter 2017, check out this private toy auction that will be held February 10-11 in Bird Island, Minnesota. The collection includes 1/16th scale farm- and construction-related toys and also rare pedal tractors and other toys.

Have fun shopping and we hope to see you there!

