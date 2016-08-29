Auctions galore!

Every once in a while you stumble on an auction with some fun finds. This happened to us this past August on our way to the amazing Barnacopia, a bed and breakfast as well as an agricultural museum. We pulled off in Streator, Illinois, to get a soda, and low an auction was in full swing. Located in a big, grassy block, Bradley’s Auction Service was selling farm machinery that included a bit of antique equipment. While we didn’t find anything we just had to have, it was a fun surprise.

Near the end of August was the first in a series of three auctions for Harold Steele. Harold, who is a farmer, World War II veteran, and former President of the Farm Bureau, could occupy an entire history book. I had the privilege of meeting and interviewing him a few years ago. With the assistance of the Bureau Valley Antique Club, this Princeton resident used to offer a day to view his amazing collection and would show live demonstrations of blacksmithing, weaving, rope making, and more. At his auction on August 21, they sold a variety of early farm machinery. Harold said that he collected items that show “a greater understanding of how farmers were looking to improve their production and quality.”

There were some amazing pieces that sold, including a John Deere wagon we have never seen before. Harold’s collection is heavy on early wooden and horse drawn pieces.

Rick Rediger Auction Service–Wyanet, IL

Harold Steele’s second sale is tentatively set for November 19th and a third will be held sometime after the New Year. These sales will delve more into Harold’s extraordinary pieces. “These are museum pieces,” Rediger said adding that for those serious collectors these two auctions are not to be missed.

Check the Rick Rediger Auction Service website, www.rickrediger.com for details. As soon as more information is available, he will add it to the site.

This August we also stopped at the American Thresherman show in Pinckneyville, Illinois, where we saw George Schaaf’s amazing Line Drive Rumley that will be auctioned at Aumann’s in September 10, 2016. Keith Kuhlengel the President of the Rumley Collectors club explained that this was Rumley’s way of getting farmers that used horses to commit to buying a tractor. It is driven with reins and could pull the farmer’s horse drawn implements.

Besides the Portland, Indiana, show, Pinckneyville was our last hurrah before harvest. These days Keith is getting the combine ready, and we are pulling out the calendar and checking out upcoming auctions to peruse after harvest or just in case there is a rainy day and a break in field work.

With many tractor shows wrapping up, this is a great time to head to farm toy auctions and focus on expanding model collections. Some, like the one below, offer both a tractor show and a toy auction at one cool event.

Alex Atwood Auctioneers & Others–Salem, IL

This consignment auction is held September 10, 2016, in conjunction with the 27th Annual Antique Power Days. Beginning at 10 a.m. in the Marion County Fairgrounds Exhibit Building Pavillion, it will offer more than 500 consignments of farm and construction toys, diecast toys, literature, advertising, and more.

This year’s show is featuring Minneapolis-Moline as part of the Prairie Gold Rush 2016 Summer Show. For questions about the auction, call Kevin Tolka at 618-339-0415 or Rita Tolka at 618-775-8425.

Fox Auction Company–Forest City, IA

Some auctions are as much an event as they are an auction. That is true about the September 16-18, 2016, auction held at Heritage Park of North Iowa, which serves as the setting for this cool consignment auction featuring antique tractors, implements, households, tools, literature, memorabilia, and much more. Heritage Park of North Iowa is a 91-acre site located on the south edge of Forest City, Iowa. The park website states, “The Park is dedicated to the preservation of America’s rural heritage. Heritage Park of North Iowa was formed in the fall of 1999 by the Winnebago Historical Society, Inc. and includes the combining of several North Iowa organization efforts to preserve the history of rural America.”

Fox Auction Company is in charge of this auction. Located in Mason, Iowa, they specialize in farm, estate, real estate, and equipment auctions.

Girard Auctions–Wakonda, SD

This upcoming auction offers a nice variety of items. On October 8, 2016, Girard Auctions will have a huge antique tractor auction with over 100 tractors. Their website shares, “We currently have 2 estates of John Deere Tractors consigned including a 1917 Waterloo Boy, a 1925 Spoke Flywheel D, Unstyled BN on full steel, BO Lindeman Crawler, and more! Also a beautifully restored JD 730 Diesel electric start with all the options!”

Check on Girard Auction’s webpage for more details.

Have fun shopping, and we hope to see you there!

If you can't find Antique Power on a newsstand near you, call 800-767-5828 or visit our Gift Shop to order current or back issues. To subscribe, call 888-760-8108 or click here.

You Might Also Like: