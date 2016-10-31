Auctions and Benefits for 2016 Holiday Shopping

There are a variety of auctions, and sometimes you hit on one that is unforgettable. While the Great Salt Lick Contest/Auction/Benefit in Baker City, Oregon, doesn’t relate to antique tractors, it does relate to farming. Sept. 17, 2016 was the 10th year to auction Salt Lick blocks that livestock and wildlife had crafted into art. The auction started as a joke by Whit Deschner who said he had noticed that “each salt lick is like a snowflake—they all are different.”

The money from the auction goes toward Parkinson’s disease research, a cause that is important to Deschner who suffers from the disease. With 40 entries this year, the artists consisted of cattle, deer, and elk and, this year, for the first time, a rabbit. Locals and others came to this fun event that auctioneer Mib Daley has been involved with since the beginning.

“I’m a cattleman and a small business man. This event has brought a lot of people to Baker City,” Daley said, “like an Australian couple who came two years ago and now are part of the family.”

This event has an amazing sense of community. The meeting of agriculture and art is an exciting part of the project.

Not counting this year’s funds, the auction has raised over $75,000. I was honored to attend and cover this event!

With the countdown to Christmas, you might be on the lookout for the perfect present, and an auction may be just where you find it. For years, we have traveled to Aumann Auctions’ Thanksgiving sale. This year, it was more of a fall auction because it was held in October. If I could have Santa put anything under my tree, it would be the beautiful Minneapolis-Moline RT mail tractor that was part of the auction selection. Aumann had an informational poster that used some M-M literature and explained a bit about this amazing machine.

“In answer to the troubles of undeliverable mail in rural districts, the Minneapolis Moline Power Implement Co., working with suggestions from rural mail carriers, has developed a special rural mail carrier tractor to give the mail carrier the motivation to carry him through the toughest road all year-round.”

The company took the RT tractor and modified it by adding flat fenders extending to the rear wheels and a guard rail, which is capable of carrying sacks of mail and large packages. What a cool tractor!

Finding just the right Christmas present for a collector can mean that the present becomes part of our familial memories and our holiday traditions. Sometimes the item can be a toy or an ornament of a toy, like in the case of former Divernon, Illinois, resident Diane Bernet, née Purdom.

Diane has a Red Flyer Wagon ornament that her grandmother brought back from the Chicago’s World’s Fair in Chicago in 1933 when her dad was two years old. This ornament now sits at the top of Diane’s tree every year.

Special farm collectibles come in an array of packages, from the big tractor, to the Christmas ornament, to a Charles Freitag picture, to even a John Deere pillow.

Shopping traditions for some start the day after Thanksgiving!

Girard Auction — Wakonda, South Dakota

Girard Auction isn’t having a Black Friday auction, instead it is having a Black Saturday Oliver Memorabilia Auction! On Sat., Nov. 26, the estate auction of a former Oliver dealer will offer an amazing array of items that come from the 1950s and 1960s. Highlights including a rare, reflective, two-piece yellow dealership sign; a red 8-foot, embossed sign; and other signs, along with banners, toys, posters, dealer promo kits, memorabilia, and sales brochures.

Aumann Auctions – Nokomis, Illinois

Check out Aumann’s Holiday auction of 1/4-scale pullers, pedal tractors, and toys held on Dec. 10, 2016. The auction features Dale Klopin-built, custom, 1/4-scale gas tractors, which include John Deere, Minneapolis-Moline, and International models, as well as a custom-made trailer.

Polk Auction – New Paris, Indiana

Polk Auction Co. are offering collectors a chance for last-minute Christmas shopping with its consignment auction for the FFA Northwood and Fairfield Chapters on Dec. 17, 2016. Polk is accepting consignment items up till Dec. 16 so it is a mystery on just what you might find! You might find the perfect gift, and the money is for a good cause.

Mecum Auctions — Davenport, Iowa

Winter auctions are fun, but so is planning for spring events.

Mecum Auctions 2017 Spring Classic will be held on March 30–April 1, 2017. Four-hundred tractors will be on sale at the Mississippi Valley Fair Center in Davenport, Iowa. More details will be coming soon.

If you can't find Antique Power on a newsstand near you, call 800-767-5828 or visit our Gift Shop to order current or back issues. To subscribe, call 888-760-8108 or click here.

You Might Also Like: